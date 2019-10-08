UrduPoint.com
US Aims To Bring China, Russia To Trilateral Arms Control Talks - Envoy

Tue 08th October 2019

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2019) The United States aims to engage China and Russia in trilateral talks on arms control, US Permanent Representative to the Conference on Disarmament and Special Representative for Biological and Toxin Weapons Convention Issues Robert Wood told reporters on Monday.

"One of our objectives is to try to bring China into a trilateral arms control discussion," Wood said. "China has benefited from not being in the arms control architecture. We think it's important to bring both Russia and China to the table and we will be pursuing that."

On August 2, the United States withdrew from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty citing alleged Russian violations of the accord, along with the reluctance of other countries, including China, to join it.

The decision caused considerable criticism from Russia and other countries.

US President Donald Trump has since mentioned the possibility of reaching a new arms control treaty that should include Russia and China.

China's Ambassador to the United Nations Zhang Jun told the UN Security Council that Beijing is urging the United States and Russia to pursue new arms control agreements following the demise of the INF Treaty, but itself is not willing to participate.

