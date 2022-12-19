US Aims to Cut Homelessness by 25% by 2025 - White House

(@FahadShabbir)

The Biden administration aims to reduce homelessness by a quarter by 2025, the White House said on Monday.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2022) The Biden administration aims to reduce homelessness by a quarter by 2025, the White House said on Monday.

"Today, the Biden-Harris Administration released All In: The Federal Strategic Plan to Prevent and End Homelessness, which sets a bold but achievable goal to reduce homelessness 25 percent by 2025," the White House said in a fact sheet.

The plan is designed to prevent people from becoming homeless, address inequities in local communities, and help cities and states reduce unsheltered homelessness. The administration is also setting up a foundation for new initiatives, including one to reduce unsheltered homelessness.

"My plan offers a roadmap for not only getting people into housing but also ensuring that they have access to the support, services, and income that allow them to thrive," President Joe Biden said.

"It is a plan that is grounded in the best evidence and aims to improve equity and strengthen collaboration at all levels."

The White House noted that between 2016 and the beginning of the pandemic, some of the gains previously achieved in the fight against homelessness vanished "due to a lack of focus on evidence-based strategies," and the number of people who have no place to live increased 6%.

According to the Department of Housing and Urban Development, 582,462 people were experiencing homelessness on a single night in January 2022.