UrduPoint.com

US Aims To Facilitate Troop, Personnel Reduction In Afghanistan By August 31 - Pentagon

Faizan Hashmi 12 seconds ago Fri 13th August 2021 | 12:30 AM



WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2021) The Pentagon plans to facilitate the reduction of US troops and personnel in Afghanistan by August 31, spokesperson John Kirby said on Thursday.

"We're aiming to facilitate the reduction of these civilian personnel by August 31," Kirby said during a press briefing. "The drawdown itself is still on track to be complete by August 31."

More Stories From World

