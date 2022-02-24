UrduPoint.com

US Aims To Keep Embassy Open In Russia Amid Ukraine Crisis - State Dept.

Sumaira FH Published February 24, 2022 | 01:00 AM

US Aims to Keep Embassy Open in Russia Amid Ukraine Crisis - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) The United States will strive to keep its diplomatic mission open in Russia to be able to better communicate during times of crises, US State Department spokesperson Ned price said in a press briefing on Wednesday.

"We believe in times of conflict, in times of crisis, that the ability to communicate is in some ways even more imperative... It will be our goal to be in a position to maintain diplomatic communication, the ability to convey clearly any messages that we need to send to the Russian Federation. Embassies are an important tool in that," Price told reporters when asked if the US will keep its Moscow embassy open in the event of a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Price United States Event

Recent Stories

Shazia Atta Marri terms PECA black law

Shazia Atta Marri terms PECA black law

4 hours ago
 Deepika opens about refusing Salman Khan’s offer ..

Deepika opens about refusing Salman Khan’s offer for film

6 hours ago
 Opposition parties agree to nominate Shehbaz Shari ..

Opposition parties agree to nominate Shehbaz Sharif as next PM if no-trust-move ..

6 hours ago
 SHO, lady constable suspended for alleged birthday ..

SHO, lady constable suspended for alleged birthday party at police station

7 hours ago
 Govt to make Livestock, dairy and Poultry sectors ..

Govt to make Livestock, dairy and Poultry sectors “A Success Story”: Ministe ..

7 hours ago
 Iranian business community sees huge trade potenti ..

Iranian business community sees huge trade potential with Pakistan

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>