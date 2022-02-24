US Aims to Keep Embassy Open in Russia Amid Ukraine Crisis - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) The United States will strive to keep its diplomatic mission open in Russia to be able to better communicate during times of crises, US State Department spokesperson Ned price said in a press briefing on Wednesday.

"We believe in times of conflict, in times of crisis, that the ability to communicate is in some ways even more imperative... It will be our goal to be in a position to maintain diplomatic communication, the ability to convey clearly any messages that we need to send to the Russian Federation. Embassies are an important tool in that," Price told reporters when asked if the US will keep its Moscow embassy open in the event of a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.