US Aims To Move Afghans From Military Bases To Communities As Quickly As Possible - DHS

Fri 03rd September 2021

The US government aims to move Afghans admitted to the US for resettlement out of temporary housing on military bases and into communities as quickly as possible, Department of Homeland Security (HMS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said on Friday

"Our goal is to move the vulnerable Afghan nationals out of the military bases and have them resettle successfully in the community and swiftly and safely as possible," Mayorkas said during remarks about Operation Allies Welcome.

Eight US military facilities around the country including Fort Lee, Fort Bliss, and Holloman Air Force Base are being used as temporary housing for Afghans who do not have a preexisting support network in the country.

Mayorkas said that there have been just over 40,000 individuals admitted to the US so far for resettlement, and that over 50,000 are expected to be admitted by the end of the US's efforts to evacuate Afghans from the country.

