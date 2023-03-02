US Aims to Prevent CIS Countries From Having Good Relations With Russia - Lavrov

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2023) The purpose of an increase in US activity in the CIS is to prevent these countries from maintaining good relations with Russia, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

Earlier in the week, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, and participated in the C5+1 Ministerial meeting with representatives of each of the five Central Asian states.

"The fact that we are now seeing increased activity not only of the US, but also of the EU and the UK, of course, in the developing world and especially in the CIS, is just the line, and they do not hide that they are working there so that these countries stop maintaining good relations with Russia," Lavrov said during a press conference.