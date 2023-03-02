UrduPoint.com

US Aims To Prevent CIS Countries From Having Good Relations With Russia - Lavrov

Muhammad Irfan Published March 02, 2023 | 04:50 PM

US Aims to Prevent CIS Countries From Having Good Relations With Russia - Lavrov

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2023) The purpose of an increase in US activity in the CIS is to prevent these countries from maintaining good relations with Russia, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

Earlier in the week, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, and participated in the C5+1 Ministerial meeting with representatives of each of the five Central Asian states.

"The fact that we are now seeing increased activity not only of the US, but also of the EU and the UK, of course, in the developing world and especially in the CIS, is just the line, and they do not hide that they are working there so that these countries stop maintaining good relations with Russia," Lavrov said during a press conference.

Related Topics

World Russia Uzbekistan United Kingdom Kazakhstan From Asia

Recent Stories

Pakistan Embassies in Rome, Libya engaged for welf ..

Pakistan Embassies in Rome, Libya engaged for welfare of boats’ incidents surv ..

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders congratulate new President of Vietnam ..

UAE leaders congratulate new President of Vietnam on election win

1 hour ago
 Suhail Al Mazrouei explores ways to boost collabor ..

Suhail Al Mazrouei explores ways to boost collaboration in infrastructure and tr ..

2 hours ago
 ECP decides to train staff for general elections f ..

ECP decides to train staff for general elections from next week

2 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid issues law on Dubai Ports Auth ..

Mohammed bin Rashid issues law on Dubai Ports Authority to boost maritime trade

3 hours ago
 Moscow opens world&#039;s longest subway line

Moscow opens world&#039;s longest subway line

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.