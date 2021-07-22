US Aims to Prevent Ukraine From Losing Any Transit Revenues from Nord Stream 2 - Official

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2021) The United States aims to prevent Ukraine from losing any transit revenues from the completion of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, a senior US State Department official told reporters on Wednesday.

"Our goal is to prevent Ukraine from losing any transit revenues for as long as possible.

Right now, they have an agreement unto 2024, and the extension will take them beyond that," the official said.

"We continue to oppose the pipeline as a bad deal for Ukraine and for Europe... We think that there is more than the previous administration could have done, but... we are making the best of a bad hand and in doing so we're trying to make sure that we protect our partner, Ukraine," the official added.