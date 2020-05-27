US Aims to Reduce Number of Troops in Afghanistan to 8,600 in July - Pentagon

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2020) The United States remains on track to reduce its military presence in Afghanistan to 8,600 personnel in July in line with its agreements with the Taliban opposition movement, Department of Defense spokesperson Jonathan Hoffman told reporters on Tuesday.

"Right now we are moving to 8,600. That is a part of the agreement that we made with the Taliban... In July we will reach that number," Hoffman said during a press briefing.

Hoffman added that any further reductions in the number of troops will be "conditions-based" and coordinated with NATO allies.

Such potential personnel reductions may be possible after the United States assesses the security environment in Afghanistan and Taliban's compliance with the agreement, Hoffman added.

On February 29, the United States and the Taliban signed a peace agreement following months of negotiations. The peace deal came on the heels of a pact to reduce violence between the Taliban and the Afghan government. The peace agreement's main premises are the withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan and the launch of intra-Afghan peace talks.