US Aims To Reopen Jerusalem Consulate For Palestinians: Blinken

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 11:49 PM

US aims to reopen Jerusalem consulate for Palestinians: Blinken

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Tuesday that Washington plans to reopen its consulate for Palestinians in Jerusalem, after former president Donald Trump's administration closed it in 2019

Ramallah, Palestinian Territories, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Tuesday that Washington plans to reopen its consulate for Palestinians in Jerusalem, after former president Donald Trump's administration closed it in 2019.

"The United States will be moving forward with the process of reopening our consulate in Jerusalem," Blinken said after meeting Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas in Ramallah. "That's an important way for our countries to engage with and provide support to the Palestinian people."

