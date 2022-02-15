US Aims to Shape Taliban, Discourage Others From Supporting Armed Opposition - State Dept.

The United States aims to shape the Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism) and discourage other powers from supporting armed opposition to the group, Special Representative for Afghanistan Tom West said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2022) The United States aims to shape the Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism) and discourage other powers from supporting armed opposition to the group, Special Representative for Afghanistan Tom West said on Tuesday.

"(Civil society representatives) told me that they are among Afghans who believe that the better way forward at the moment is to work with and seek to shape Taliban policies. That is the view of the United States today as well. So, we are not supporting organized, armed opposition to the Taliban and would discourage other powers from doing so as well," West said during a US Institute of Peace event.

West in late January traveled to Oslo, Norway for talks on the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan alongside European leadership, the Taliban and Afghan civil society members.