UrduPoint.com

US Aims To Test Poland's Aegis Ashore Combat System In April - Senior Defense Official

Faizan Hashmi Published March 29, 2022 | 04:00 AM

US Aims to Test Poland's Aegis Ashore Combat System in April - Senior Defense Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2022) The United States is on schedule to begin testing Poland's Aegis Ashore combat system in April, US Missile Defense Agency Director Vice Adm. Jon Hill said.

"We in close coordination with the Army Corps have gotten to the point where we've got a very predictable schedule now. So we've got the arrays in place, all of the Aegis equipment for the war-fighting capability to ashore now installed, it's all in place, and we start our testing campaign on the combat system coming up this next month," Hill said during a press conference on Monday.

Hill explained that the SM-3 Block 2A ballistic missile interceptor that Poland's Aegis Ashore will be equipped with is not designed to target strategic capabilities from Russia.

The US Defense Department previously said it expects the Aegis Ashore missile defense system it has provided for Poland will be completed and operational by the end of 2022.

In 2018, Poland signed an agreement with the United States worth nearly $5 billion for air and missile defense systems to defend against missile threats from Iran, according to the Defense Department.

Related Topics

Army Iran Russia Poland United States April 2018 All From Agreement Billion

Recent Stories

US Defense Department Seeks $34.4Bln to Modernize ..

US Defense Department Seeks $34.4Bln to Modernize Nuclear Triad - Budget

4 hours ago
 Section 144 imposed at exams premises in Nawabshah ..

Section 144 imposed at exams premises in Nawabshah

4 hours ago
 US Prioritizes China as Top Security Threat, Views ..

US Prioritizes China as Top Security Threat, Views Russia as 'Acute' Challenge - ..

4 hours ago
 Russian Ambassador Says Argentina Avoided Wave of ..

Russian Ambassador Says Argentina Avoided Wave of 'Political Russophobia'

4 hours ago
 Biden Budget to Boost US Leadership in Manned Spac ..

Biden Budget to Boost US Leadership in Manned Spaceflight to Moon, Mars - NASA C ..

4 hours ago
 Biden Seeks $15Bln Over 10 Years for Election Assi ..

Biden Seeks $15Bln Over 10 Years for Election Assistance in US - 2023 Budget Pro ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>