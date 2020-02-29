UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Aims To Withdraw All Forces 'within 14 Months': US-Afghan Declaration

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 29th February 2020 | 06:57 PM

US aims to withdraw all forces 'within 14 months': US-Afghan declaration

The United States and its allies will withdraw all their forces from Afghanistan within 14 months if the Taliban abide by an agreement due to be signed in Doha on Saturday, Washington and Kabul said in a joint statement

Kabul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2020 ) :The United States and its allies will withdraw all their forces from Afghanistan within 14 months if the Taliban abide by an agreement due to be signed in Doha on Saturday, Washington and Kabul said in a joint statement.

After an initial reduction of troops to 8,600 within 135 days of Saturday's signing, the US and its partners "will complete the withdrawal of their remaining forces from Afghanistan within 14 months... and will withdraw all their forces from remaining bases", the declaration stated.

The Doha accord would see thousands of American troops quit Afghanistan in a phased plan after more than 18 years in return for various security commitments from the insurgents and a pledge to hold talks with the government in Kabul.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Kabul Washington Doha United States All From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

US, Taliban sign peace-agreement in Doha

8 minutes ago

Gravedigger says he used to commit rape with dead- ..

26 minutes ago

Qatari Health Authorities Register 1st Coronavirus ..

2 minutes ago

MNA reviews progress in health sector

2 minutes ago

Three die at Moscow party after dry ice thrown int ..

2 minutes ago

Riyadh Says Second Shipment of Aid to China Over C ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.