US' Ain Al Asad Airbase in Iraq Suffered Massive Rocket Attack - Iraqi State Media

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2021) The Ain Al Asad airbase, which is located in Iraq's Al Anbar province and hosts Iraqi and US troops, was subjected to a massive rocket attack on Wednesday, Iraq's state-run news agency INA reported, citing a security source.

"The Ain Al Asad base was attacked today with 10 rockets, according to preliminary data," the source said.