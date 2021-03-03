UrduPoint.com
US' Ain Al Asad Airbase In Iraq Suffered Massive Rocket Attack - Iraqi State Media

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 03rd March 2021 | 11:50 AM

US' Ain Al Asad Airbase in Iraq Suffered Massive Rocket Attack - Iraqi State Media

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2021) The Ain Al Asad airbase, which is located in Iraq's Al Anbar province and hosts Iraqi and US troops, was subjected to a massive rocket attack on Wednesday, Iraq's state-run news agency INA reported, citing a security source.

"The Ain Al Asad base was attacked today with 10 rockets, according to preliminary data," the source said.

