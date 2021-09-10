UrduPoint.com

US Air Base Gives All-clear After Active Shooter Reports

Faizan Hashmi 53 minutes ago Fri 10th September 2021 | 03:40 PM

A US Air Force base was given the all-clear Friday, facility officials said, lifting a four-hour lockdown following reports of an active shooter

Washington, Sept 10 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2021 ) :A US Air Force base was given the all-clear Friday, facility officials said, lifting a four-hour lockdown following reports of an active shooter.

The Ohio base shut down at roughly 9:25 pm (0125 GMT Friday) with security forces sweeping the three-storey National Air and Space Intelligence Center.

Installation Commander Colonel Patrick Miller told local media WHIOTV that two people reported hearing a single gunshot in the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, prompting the search.

"At the end of the night, we did not find a threat," Miller said.

The base's official account tweeted shortly before 2 am that they had been "given the All Clear. Lockdown has been lifted".

Miller added roughly 100 people barricaded themselves in rooms during the incident.

The facility's loudspeakers -- which had been blaring for several hours so loudly it could be heard outside the base -- broadcast the all-clear, according to WHIOTV.

