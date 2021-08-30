US Air Defense Activated As Multiple Rockets Fired At Kabul Airport - Reports
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 30th August 2021 | 09:00 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2021) At least five rockets were fired toward the Hamid Karzai International Airport in the Afghan capital of Kabul, a US official told ABC News.
The US military engaged the C-RAM missile defense, but, according to ABC news, it is still unclear whether all of the rockets were successfully intercepted.
There have been no initial reports of US casualties.