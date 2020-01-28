UrduPoint.com
US Air Force $200Mln Contract Seeks to Modernize Missile Warning Architecture - Raytheon

A $197 million Air Force Contract seeks to develop a new system that will merge data from nearly all US military and civilian satellite-based sensors into a single picture of missile launch activity, Raytheon said in a press release on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2020) A $197 million Air Force Contract seeks to develop a new system that will merge data from nearly all US military and civilian satellite-based sensors into a single picture of missile launch activity, Raytheon said in a press release on Tuesday.

"This is a significant departure from previous satellite ground control programs," the release said. "Typically, companies would develop a system that collects and exploits data from specific types of satellites or sensors. FORGE [Future Operationally Resilient Ground Evolution] changes this model as it's able to collect data from nearly any type of satellite or sensor and then helps operators make sense of that data quickly.

"

The five-year contract will allow Raytheon to expand a prototype of the new system, which the company designed using several earlier programs such as its Advanced Weather Integrated Processing System, the release said.

A key benefit of the new system is that it can incorporate new non-military applications to help with tasks such as tracking forest fires, volcanic activity, agricultural changes and electric power consumption, the release added.

