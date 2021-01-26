US Air Force $3.6Bln Contract Supports Aerial Battle Management System - Northrop Grumman

UrduPoint.com
Tue 26th January 2021

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2021) A five-year US defense contract valued at $3.6 billion provides continued support for support for the Air Force's Battlefield Airborne Communications Note (BACN), Northrop Grumman said in a press release on Tuesday.

"This contract provides for research, development, test, and evaluation, integration and operations and sustainment for existing and future payloads contained in or connected to the BACN system. It also includes associated ground stations or controls, ancillary equipment, support equipment and system integration laboratories," the release said.

Work under the contract will be performed in the state of California and overseas locations through January 2026, the release noted.

The BACN system as a high-altitude, communications gateway that translates and distributes imagery, voice and tactical data to link warfighters and equipment operating in in space, air, land and sea, according to the release.

