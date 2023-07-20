US Air Force Academy Chief, Republican Lawmaker Clash Over Gender Identity Labels

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2023) US Air Force training academy commandant General Richard Clark came under fire during a House Armed Services Committee over gender identity requirements for some scholarships and fellowships the institution advocates.

Clark was pressed by a lawmaker on terms such as "demigender" and "agender," which are listed among eligibility requirements for certain programs supported by the Air Force.

When asked by Republican Representative Matt Gaetz if he knew what the term demigender meant, Clark responded: "I'm not really sure, sir.

"

"In the name of diversity, equity and inclusion, should we be pushing programs that we can't define that exclude the largest group of service members?" Gaetz asked during the hearing on Wednesday.

Members of the US House Freedom Caucus this week introduced amendments to the defense budget that would limit gender transition treatment and diversity training within the US military.