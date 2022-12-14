WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2022) The US Air Force has approved an $8.8 million funding boost to Northrop Grumman to expand its hypersonics manufacturing technology development program, the company announced in a press release.

"Northrop Grumman Corporation received funding through the Manufacturing and Industrial Technology Division of the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) for enhancements to its hypersonics manufacturing technology," the release said on Tuesday.

The $8.8 million contract will fund improvements to help shorten production times and drive affordability for hypersonic weapons in production, the release said.

"Increased manufacturing capacity is key to enabling our nation's need for cost-effective hypersonic production at scale," the release added.

The company's partnership with AFRL and its internal investments in propulsion infrastructure and innovation have been instrumental in making hypersonics development a cost-effective reality, according to the release.