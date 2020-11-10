UrduPoint.com
US Air Force Awards $800Mln Contracts To Train Qatar F-15 Pilots - Boeing

Three previously unannounced foreign military sales contracts for Qatar totaling $800 million have been awarded in order to train pilots for a fleet of 36 upgraded F-15 aircraft that are slated for delivery beginning next year, Boeing disclosed in a press release on Tuesday

"The QEAF [Qatar Emiri Air Force] will send pilots and weapon system operators to the US, where the aircrews will learn how to independently operate the F-15QA ahead of receiving their new aircraft. Training will include in-person instruction, simulation events and flying operations and will be held near Boeing's F-15 production facility in the US through mid-2021," the release said.

Boeing will deliver 36 F-15QA aircraft to Qatar starting in 2021, the release said.

The first previously unannounced contract was awarded in 2019 and will support the Qatar Emiri Air Force (QEAF) with F-15QA program management, maintenance and aircrew training valued at $240 million over a five-year contract period, the release added.

Boeing also received a separate not-to-exceed $68 million contract to provide maintenance and logistics support for the QEAF during their pre-delivery training for the F-15QA aircraft, which will commence in early 2021, according to the release.

A third contract awarded this month and valued at more than $500 million will provide the QEAF with in-country spares and logistics support once the aircraft are delivered, according to the release.

The release described the F-15QA model as an upgraded version of the F-15 aircraft featuring next-generation technologies that offer more speed, range and payload than any other fighter in its class.

