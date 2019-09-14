US Air Force Awards $95Mln for Mission Consultants in Europe, Africa Commands - Pentagon

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2019) The US Air Force has awarded $95 million in contracts to three consulting companies to provide its HQ and bases in Europe and Africa with analysis to improve policymaking and operations, the Department of Defense said in a press release.

"ITility LLC [of] Herndon, Virginia; ValidaTek McLean, Virginia and CAE USA Mission Solutions [of] Tampa, Florida have been awarded a $95 million... contract for advisory and assistance services," the release said on Friday.

Under the contract, the companies will provide technical and analytical services to support and improve policy development, decision making, management, administration, and systems operations, the Defense Department said.

The work will be performed primarily at Headquarters US Air Forces in Europe (USAFE), USAFE bases, USAFE geographically separated units, US European Command, US Africa Command and US Army in Europe over the next seven years, the release added.