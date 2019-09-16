US Air Force B-2, B-52 Bombers Train Across European Airspace - EUCOM

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2019) The United States military flew an unspecified number of B-2 stealth bombers and B-52 bombers in simultaneous training flights across Europe to demonstrate commitment to allies and partners, US European Command (EUCOM) said in a press release on Monday.

"As a multi-coordinated effort between USEUCOM and US Strategic Command, this mission has been closely coordinated with US Air Forces in Europe at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, and Air Force Global Strike Command at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana," the release said.

The mission was intended as a visible demonstration of US support for allies and partners, the release added.