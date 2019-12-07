US Air Force Base in Florida Evacuated Due to Bomb Threat - 45th Space Wing

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2019) An Air Force base in the US state of Florida has been evacuated over a bomb threat, and security forces are currently on the scene investigating, Patrick Air Force Base & Cape Canaveral Air Force Station announced on its Twitter account on Friday.

"A bomb threat has been reported for Patrick Air Force Base, Fla.," the message said. "The immediate area was evacuated for safety. Security Forces, EOD and the Fire Department are currently on scene investigating. We will provide more information as it become available."