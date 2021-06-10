US Air Force Base in San Antonio Investigating Possible Shooting, Whether 'False Alarm'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2021) US Air Force Security Forces Squadron commander at Lackland, Lt. Col. Brian Loveless, said on Wednesday that security forces are trying to confirm whether two gunshots were fired at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland.

"No injuries reported and we are investigating certain leads and trying to confirm whether gunshots did occur from off the installation," Loveless said in a press conference.

Earlier in the day, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland went on lockdown due to reports of an active shooter situation.

Loveless said that around noon security forces received a report about two gunshots fired at the base from an off-base location. He said they have received no reports of people witnessing any gunshots fired at the base.

The base said the lockdown is completely lifted and the military installation is secure.