UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Air Force Base In San Antonio Investigating Possible Shooting, Whether 'False Alarm'

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 10th June 2021 | 01:30 AM

US Air Force Base in San Antonio Investigating Possible Shooting, Whether 'False Alarm'

 WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2021) US Air Force Security Forces Squadron commander at Lackland, Lt. Col. Brian Loveless, said on Wednesday that security forces are trying to confirm whether two gunshots were fired at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland.

"No injuries reported and we are investigating certain leads and trying to confirm whether gunshots did occur from off the installation," Loveless said in a press conference.

Earlier in the day, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland went on lockdown due to reports of an active shooter situation.

Loveless said that around noon security forces received a report about two gunshots fired at the base from an off-base location. He said they have received no reports of people witnessing any gunshots fired at the base.

The base said the lockdown is completely lifted and the military installation is secure.

Related Topics

San From

Recent Stories

Joint Statement on the Eighth US-UAE Economic Poli ..

2 hours ago

Man gun down in Mastung

55 minutes ago

US Treasury Imposes Sanctions Against Nicaraguan P ..

55 minutes ago

Ukrainian Government Unwilling to Implement Minsk ..

55 minutes ago

Pakistan fully capable to generate more electricit ..

59 minutes ago

UN Condemns' Attack on HALO NGO in Afghanistan, Ca ..

59 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.