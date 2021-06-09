UrduPoint.com
US Air Force Base In San Antonio Under Lockdown Due To Active Shooter Situation- Statement

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 09th June 2021 | 11:10 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2021) The Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland said on Wednesday that it has imposed a lockdown on its premises because of an active shooter situation.

"Active shooter warning for all JBSA-Lackland personnel. All base personnel implement lockdown procedures immediately and take cover," the statement said.

