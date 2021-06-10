US Air Force Base in San Antonio Under Lockdown Due to Active Shooter Situation- Statement

UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 10th June 2021 | 12:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2021) The Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland said on Wednesday that it has imposed a lockdown on its premises because of an active shooter situation.

"Active shooter warning for all JBSA-Lackland personnel.

All base personnel implement lockdown procedures immediately and take cover," the statement said.

The base issued another statement saying a shooting occurred outside a gate on the perimeter of the base and there are no reported injuries at present.

The local authorities are currently securing the base and searching for the gunmen, the statement said.

