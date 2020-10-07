US Air Force Begins Random Coronavirus Testing of Asymptomatic Service Members

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2020) Active duty service members at four US military bases will be randomly tested for the novel coronavirus in an initial effort announced by the Air Force in a press release on Wednesday.

"The surveillance testing will begin with active-duty populations at four AFMC [Air Force Materiel Command] bases: Edwards Air Force Base, California; Eglin, Florida; Hanscom AFB, Massachusetts; and Hill AFB, Utah," the release said.

The Air Force explained in the release that tests of healthy, asymptomatic service members are intended to identify pockets of active virus transmission, hopefully before people begin getting sick.

Plans call for the testing protocol to be expanded to other bases, the release said.

The testing will be conducted in 14-day periods, eventually testing 100 total active-duty personnel at each location within the first two months, beginning with healthcare workers, followed by dorm residents, host wing personnel and installation workforce, the release added.

At the end of the two month roll-out phase, and once the testing is further streamlined, the Air Force leadership will evaluate and possibly to begin an expansion of the surveillance testing to other bases and broader base populations, including civilian workers, according to the release.