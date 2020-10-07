UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Air Force Begins Random Coronavirus Testing Of Asymptomatic Service Members

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 07th October 2020 | 11:09 PM

US Air Force Begins Random Coronavirus Testing of Asymptomatic Service Members

Active duty service members at four US military bases will be randomly tested for the novel coronavirus in an initial effort announced by the Air Force in a press release on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2020) Active duty service members at four US military bases will be randomly tested for the novel coronavirus in an initial effort announced by the Air Force in a press release on Wednesday.

"The surveillance testing will begin with active-duty populations at four AFMC [Air Force Materiel Command] bases: Edwards Air Force Base, California; Eglin, Florida; Hanscom AFB, Massachusetts; and Hill AFB, Utah," the release said.

The Air Force explained in the release that tests of healthy, asymptomatic service members are intended to identify pockets of active virus transmission, hopefully before people begin getting sick.

Plans call for the testing protocol to be expanded to other bases, the release said.

The testing will be conducted in 14-day periods, eventually testing 100 total active-duty personnel at each location within the first two months, beginning with healthcare workers, followed by dorm residents, host wing personnel and installation workforce, the release added.

At the end of the two month roll-out phase, and once the testing is further streamlined, the Air Force leadership will evaluate and possibly to begin an expansion of the surveillance testing to other bases and broader base populations, including civilian workers, according to the release.

Related Topics

Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Tsitsipas downs Rublev to reach last four at Rolan ..

2 minutes ago

Police recovers Rs 3.8 million stolen money

2 minutes ago

Pre departure immigration facility to be expanded ..

2 minutes ago

Qureshi, Saudi counterpart discuss bilateral, regi ..

2 minutes ago

Protesters end blockade of Sudan port over peace d ..

11 minutes ago

Commissioner urges GM of SSG to improve gas pressu ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.