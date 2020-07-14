UrduPoint.com
Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 14th July 2020 | 06:20 AM

US Air Force, Boeing Strike $1.2Bln Deal for 1st Lot of F-15EX Fighter Jets - Company

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2020) The US Department of Defense and Boeing aerospace company signed a contract for new F-15EX Eagle fighter jets that can launch hypersonic weapons, the company said in a statement.

"The U.S. Air Force awarded Boeing a nearly $1.2 billion contract to build the first lot of eight F-15EX advanced fighter jets to help the service meet its capacity requirements and add capability to its fighter fleet. ... Already under construction at the Boeing F-15 production facility in St. Louis, the first two jets deliver next year.

The F-15EX carries more weapons than any other fighter in its class, and can launch hypersonic weapons up to 22 feet long and weighing up to 7,000 Pounds [3.5 tonnes]," the statement read.

According to Boeing, the US air force has also announced the undefinitized contract with a ceiling value of nearly $23 billion for F-15EX.

"Future plans call for as many as 144 aircraft," the statement said.

Meanwhile, as suggested on the US air force website, the first eight aircraft will be deployed at Eglin Air Force Base in Florida where they will be tested.

