US Air Force Chief Brown 'Shaking Things Upside Down' for War With Russia, China- Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2020) New US Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Charles Brown is "shaking things upside down" to prepare his service for the possibility that it might have to fight Russia and China some day, Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Acquisition, Technology and Logistics Will Roper told a podcast.

"General Brown has hit the [Pentagon] building with a force," Roper told the event for the Advanced Battle Management family of Systems (ABMS) on Tuesday. "He is bringing a focus in that we must change or we will lose and that is exactly the kind of change we are going to need."

General Brown is the first African-American ever to command the US Air Force and previously served as US Pacific Air Forces chief and commander of the air component of the integrated US Indo-Pacifc Command.

Roper said Brown's litmus test is going to be what will the United States need to fight and win against China and Russia.

"If we don't need it, then we have to get rid of it. ... His urgency is exactly what we are going to need on this program to get us through the scale of things," Roper said.

Only through rapidity and agility could the US armed forces keep up against an opponent like China which will have 15 times the science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) graduates by the end of this decade that the United States will, as well as four times the US population and GDP, Roper added.