US Air Force Completes Enhancement Of Amari Base In Estonia - Embassy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 57 minutes ago Wed 12th August 2020 | 12:58 AM

The US Air Force has finished upgrading the Amari Air Base in Estonia, spending $10.8 million, the US Embassy in Tallinn said on Tuesday

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2020) The US Air Force has finished upgrading the Amari Air Base in Estonia, spending $10.8 million, the US Embassy in Tallinn said on Tuesday.

"The United States Air Forces in Europe (USAFE) completed $10.8 million worth of improvements to Estonia's Amari Air Base in July with European Deterrence Initiative (EDI) funding. USAFE partnered with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to construct a new tactical fighter apron adjacent to the runway that will accommodate parking for twelve tactical fighter aircraft and turnaround space for transport aircraft," the Embassy said in a statement.

According to the US diplomats, the improved airfield will support various types of US and NATO fighter jets, as well as allow having a larger number of aircraft stationed at the base.

NATO countries have been performing air policing duties in the airspace of Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia, which do not have supersonic jets of their own, since 2004. The Amari Air Base is one of the airbases that hosts NATO patrol teams.

More Stories From World

