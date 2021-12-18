US Air Force Conducting Electronic Reconnaissance Over Whole Belarus - Security Council

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2021) The US Air Force is conducting optoelectronic reconnaissance over the western territories of Belarus and electronic reconnaissance over the whole territory of the country, Deputy head of the Belarusian Security Council Vladimir Archakov said.

"The US reconnaissance and strategic aviation are increasing the number of flights in the Polish airspace near the Belarusian border, which allow conducting optoelectronic reconnaissance over our western regions and electronic reconnaissance over the whole territory of the country," Archakov told the Natsionalnaya Oborona magazine.