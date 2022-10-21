UrduPoint.com

US Air Force Confirms B-1 Bombers Deployed To Guam, Says Not Tied To Any Country Or Threat

Umer Jamshaid Published October 21, 2022 | 09:05 PM

US Air Force Confirms B-1 Bombers Deployed to Guam, Says Not Tied to Any Country or Threat

The US Air Force confirmed to Sputnik that B-1 bombers recently deployed to Guam for routine mission flights, but added that they are not in response to any country or threat

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2022) The US Air Force confirmed to Sputnik that B-1 bombers recently deployed to Guam for routine mission flights, but added that they are not in response to any country or threat.

Flight tracker data shows that four B-1 bombers recently deployed to Andersen Air Force Base in Guam following a series of ballistic missile launches by North Korea, including one that flew over Japan earlier this month.

"In response to your inquiry concerning the B-1B Lancers in Guam, Bomber Task Force activities are routine and are not tied to any one country or threat," a US Air Force spokesperson said. "The acceleration of strategic competition has bolstered the need to strengthen alliances and recruit new partners, increase lethality and interoperability, and deter, deny, and dominate aggression, to promote the collective goal of a free and open Indo-Pacific.

"

The spokesperson added that Bomber Task Force missions support the larger US strategy to uphold a free and open Indo-Pacific and are not in direct response to another country's actions.

North Korea has carried out eight missile test launches since September 25 and more than 25 since the beginning of 2022. Pyongyang has emphasized that its test launches are carried out in response to the refusal by the United States and South Korea to stop joint military exercises that Pyongyang says threaten regional stability.

US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman will meet with Japanese and South Korean counterparts in Tokyo on October 24-26 to discuss the latest North Korean missile test launches, according to a senior US administration official.

Related Topics

Tokyo Pyongyang Sherman Japan South Korea United States North Korea September October

Recent Stories

Western Ambassadors to Serbia Warn President Vucic ..

Western Ambassadors to Serbia Warn President Vucic Against Possible Escalation i ..

48 seconds ago
 Turkish graduates provides 120 tons of relief to f ..

Turkish graduates provides 120 tons of relief to flood victims in Pakistan

51 seconds ago
 Austin Initiated Call With Shoigu, Gave Leaders Ch ..

Austin Initiated Call With Shoigu, Gave Leaders Chance to Connect - Pentagon

52 seconds ago
 French Unionists Call Two More Days of Strikes to ..

French Unionists Call Two More Days of Strikes to Push for Wage Hike

54 seconds ago
 Governor stresses youth to groom capabilities for ..

Governor stresses youth to groom capabilities for bright future, development of ..

17 minutes ago
 PDMA completes 80 percent survey of flood affected ..

PDMA completes 80 percent survey of flood affected areas

17 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.