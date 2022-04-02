US Air Force Confirms Canceling ICBM Test That Was First Delayed Over Tensions With Russia

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2022) The United States canceled a test launch of a Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) that had initially been delayed due to nuclear tensions with Russia, a US Air Force spokesperson confirmed to Sputnik.

"It is," the spokesperson said on Friday when asked if the ICBM test launch had shifted from being delayed to canceled.