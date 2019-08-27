UrduPoint.com
US Air Force Deploys B-2 Nuclear Capable Stealth Bombers In England - EUCOM

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 27th August 2019 | 05:46 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2019) The United States Air Force has deployed B-2 nuclear capable stealth bombers along with airmen and equipment to England, the US European Command (EUCOM) said in a press release on Tuesday.

"A Bomber Task Force deployment of B-2 Spirit stealth bomber aircraft, Airman and support equipment from the 509th Bomb Wing, Whiteman Air Force Base, Mo., have arrived in the US European Command area of responsibility for a deployment to conduct theater integration and flying training," the release said. "The aircraft will operate out of RAF Fairford, England."

