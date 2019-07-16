US Air Force Deploys F-35s, F-15s to Germany to Improve Interoperability With NATO - EUCOM

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The US Air Force has deployed a group of F-35 and F-15 fighters to Europe in order to enhance readiness and improve interoperability with NATO allies, United States European Command (EUCOM) said in a press release on Tuesday

"In coordination with US European Command, the US Air Force deployed F-35A Lightning IIs and F-15E Strike Eagles to Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, as part of Operation Rapid Forge under the Department of Defense's Dynamic Force Employment Concept," EUCOM said.

Rapid Forge will see several forward deployments to bases in the territory of NATO allies.

The operation is conducted in cooperation with US allies in Europe and designed "to enhance readiness and improve interoperability," EUCOM added.