US Air Force Does Not Use Pratt & Whitney Engine Involved in Denver Incident- Spokesperson

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2021) The US Air Force (USAF) is not affected by the engine failure on a Boeing 777 aircraft over Denver on Saturday as none of its own planes use the engine that failed, a spokesperson announced on Tuesday.

"At this time, the Pratt & Whitney military engineering team does not believe there to be any impact on the USAF fleet from the recent Boeing 777 engine event," the spokesperson said in a statement.

The Pratt & Whitney PW4000-112 engine that failed on the United Airlines Boeing 777 was not installed on any US Air Force aircraft," the spokesperson noted.

"Other engines from the PW4000 family are in the USAF inventory, including PW4000-94 engines on KC-46s [air tankers]."

The explained that the engine designs in question are significantly different, but the US Air Force is nevertheless monitoring the situation.

"We are monitoring the ongoing investigation and will take appropriate actions as information on any USAF-owned engines becomes available," the spokesperson added.

On Saturday, a United Airlines Boeing 777 plane made a rapid return to Denver International Airport after take off because of engine failure. No one was injured in the incident.