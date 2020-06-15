US Air Force F-15 fighter jet crashes in North Sea

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :A US fighter jet on a training mission from a British Royal Air Force base in eastern England, crashed in the North Sea on Monday, the US Air Force said.

"A US Air Force F-15C Eagle crashed at approximately 0940 (0840 GMT) today (Monday) in the North Sea," USAF Captain Miranda T Simmons said. The cause of thecrash is unknown and the fate of the pilot was not immediately established, she added.