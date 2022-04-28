US Air Force Faces Capability Gap of 400 Aircraft in Next 5 Years - Norcross

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2022) US Air Force plans to "retire" some 646 aircraft over the next five years will leave its combat fleet 400 planes short in terms of capability, House of Representatives Armed Forces Committee Chair Donald Norcross said in a written testimony.

"New to everyone this year is that the Air Force proposes over the next 5 years to retire 646 tactical fighter aircraft while only purchasing 246 new aircraft, leaving a significant capacity and capability gap of 400 aircraft," Norcross said on Wednesday.

The A-10 Thunderbolt force that has provided tactical ground support for the US Army for decades will be completely removed from the active USAF inventory by 2028 and the new F-15EX buy has been cut nearly in half at only 80 aircraft, Norcross said.

"(O)ne-half of the F-15E fleet, about 105 aircraft, will be retired without a plan to replace a similar quantity of aircraft; new F-35 aircraft purchases have been reduced by 42 aircraft," Norcorss said.

Also, a capable portion of the F-22 fleet that the US Air Force has neglected over the years is being retired as the Next Generation Air Dominance program is delayed years beyond original plans briefed to this committee, he added.