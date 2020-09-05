US Air Force Flies B-52 Strategic Bombers Over Ukraine - European Command

The United States has flown six B-52 strategic bombers over Ukraine during so-called integration training with Ukrainian fighters - as part of the aircraft's deployment to an airbase in the United Kingdom, the US European Command (EUCOM) said in a release on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2020) The United States has flown six B-52 strategic bombers over Ukraine during so-called integration training with Ukrainian fighters - as part of the aircraft's deployment to an airbase in the United Kingdom, the US European Command (EUCOM) said in a release on Friday.

"Three US Air Force B-52 Stratofortress bomber aircraft from the 5th Bomb Wing, Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, conducted vital integration training with Ukrainian fighters Friday inside Ukraine's airspace," the release said. "Friday's strategic bomber mission is part of the long-planned deployment of six B-52s to RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire, England."