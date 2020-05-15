US Air Force Flies More Than 16 Tons of COVID-19 Relief Supplies to Italy - Statement

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2020) A C-130J Super Hercules aircraft based at the Ramstein Air Base in Germany delivered more than 16 tons of masks, gowns, tests and other medical supplies to fight the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) to locations throughout Italy, the first in a series of missions by US Air Forces in Europe, the Defense Department said in a press release on Thursday.

"The mission is the first in a planned series of US Air Forces in Europe mobility support operations to Italy and helped redistribute more than 15,000 kilograms of COVID-19 relief supplies, including KN-95 masks, surgical gowns and COVID-19 test kits between Italian distribution hubs," the release said.

This delivery, along with a variety of other Defense Department support efforts, demonstrates the United States' commitment to the global pandemic response and highlights the close partnership between the two NATO allies, the release said.

The mission made use of NATO's Rapid Air Mobility initiative, activated in March 2020, to help NATO military aircraft quickly transit through member nations during contingency response operations, the release added.

Italy, one of the world's hardest hit nations by the novel coronavirus pandemic, began lifting a nationwide lockdown earlier this month, allowing consumers to order goods from retail businesses such as clothing stores, book shops, pizzerias and cafes, but not yet allowing customers to go inside to buy the items.

Italy has suffered more than 31,000 deaths from more than 223,000 COVID-19 cases, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.