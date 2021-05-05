US Air Force Gives First Airworthiness Approval for Manned, Electric Plane

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2021) The Alia electric powered airplane developed by BETA Technology won the first ever airworthiness certification for human flight, the US Air Force said on Wednesday.

"This enables BETA to begin flying its ALIA aircraft in the Agility Prime program. The airworthiness award from the Air Force is the latest milestone in BETA's test program after recently entering its next phase of flight testing," the Air Force said in a press release.

Under a new contract to be signed in June, the Air Force will have access to the aircraft, as well as a first-of-its kind vertical takeoff and landing simulators for pilots to learn how to fly the new machine, the release said.

In March, the ALIA flew its first interstate unmanned flight, setting a new record for range and altitude of 130 nautical miles and 8,000 feet respectively, the release added.

Although the electric plane was developed in a partnership with the Air Force, the company said it also plans to eventually sell the aircraft to civilian pilots.