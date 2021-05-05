UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Air Force Gives First Airworthiness Approval For Manned, Electric Plane

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 05th May 2021 | 11:10 PM

US Air Force Gives First Airworthiness Approval for Manned, Electric Plane

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2021) The Alia electric powered airplane developed by BETA Technology won the first ever airworthiness certification for human flight, the US Air Force said on Wednesday.

"This enables BETA to begin flying its ALIA aircraft in the Agility Prime program. The airworthiness award from the Air Force is the latest milestone in BETA's test program after recently entering its next phase of flight testing," the Air Force said in a press release.

Under a new contract to be signed in June, the Air Force will have access to the aircraft, as well as a first-of-its kind vertical takeoff and landing simulators for pilots to learn how to fly the new machine, the release said.

In March, the ALIA flew its first interstate unmanned flight, setting a new record for range and altitude of 130 nautical miles and 8,000 feet respectively, the release added.

Although the electric plane was developed in a partnership with the Air Force, the company said it also plans to eventually sell the aircraft to civilian pilots.

Related Topics

Technology Company March June From

Recent Stories

SAWA Virtual Series conclude first phase of its mu ..

27 minutes ago

FNC Speaker discusses cooperation with Costa Rican ..

42 minutes ago

DFM Investors Roadshow 2021 enlightens internation ..

1 hour ago

Iftar Meals Team distributes more than 1 million m ..

1 hour ago

Fawad grieved over demise of renowned columnist M ..

42 minutes ago

Covid-19 Vaccination to cops begins

42 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.