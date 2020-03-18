UrduPoint.com
US Air Force Has 7 COVID-19 Cases - General

US Air Force Has 7 COVID-19 Cases - General

The US Air Force currently has seven servicemen diagnosed with coronavirus, but expect the number to increase, Chief of Staff of the Air Force David Goldfein told reporters on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2020) The US Air Force currently has seven servicemen diagnosed with coronavirus, but expect the number to increase, Chief of Staff of the Air Force David Goldfein told reporters on Wednesday.

"Right now numbers are small, knock on wood. We have got seven active duty cases, that we have right now," Goldfein during a briefing.

"We are generally a younger and physically fit population and tend to be more resistant to the virus."

The Air Force, however, expects cases to increase "just as they are in the general public." More precise projections are difficult as much about the disease remains unknown, USAF commanders admitted.

The Pentagon as a whole spotted 59 coronavirus cases as of Wednesday morning, local media said.

