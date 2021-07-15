US Air Force Helicopter Made Emergency Landing in Bucharest - Defense Ministry

A US Air Force helicopter made an emergency landing in the center of Bucharest on Thursday, the Romanian Defense Ministry reported

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2021) A US Air Force helicopter made an emergency landing in the center of Bucharest on Thursday, the Romanian Defense Ministry reported.

"We express our regrets over the incident that occurred on Thursday, July 15, with a US Air Force helicopter that forcibly landed at Charles de Gaulle Square in Bucharest.

The pilot was able to control the helicopter and avoid casualties," the ministry posted on Facebook.

The helicopter participated along with other aircraft in a rehearsal for an Aviation Day show, set for July 20. The ministry stressed that they will take measures to prevent such an incident from happening again.