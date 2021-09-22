UrduPoint.com

US Air Force Inspector General To Lead Investigation Of Botched Kabul Airstrike - Reports

The Air Force's Inspector General, Lt. Gen. Sami Said, has been appointed to lead the investigation into the US' airstrike in Kabul that killed 10 civilians including seven children, Military Times reported on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2021) The Air Force's Inspector General, Lt. Gen. Sami Said, has been appointed to lead the investigation into the US' airstrike in Kabul that killed 10 civilians including seven children, Military Times reported on Tuesday.

Said will be given 45 days to complete the investigation into the August 29 missile strike, Air Force spokesperson Ann Stefanek told the outlet.

US Central Command head General Kenneth McKenzie confirmed on Friday that the airstrike killed 10 civilians including seven children but not any members of the intended target, the Islamic State Khorasan Province terror group (banned in Russia).

McKenzie said that mistaken intelligence had pointed to an imminent threat to American forces at the Kabul airport. The man they actually hit with the strike, Zemarai Ahmadi, was an electrical engineer for a US aid organization, according to a New York Times report. Intelligence purportedly indicated that Ahmadi was carrying explosives in a white Toyota Corolla, which matched an IS-K threat profile. It was later revealed that Ahmadi had no connection to IS-K, and that he was transporting water, not explosives, to people in a neighborhood nearby the Kabul airport.

