UrduPoint.com

US Air Force Intends To End Lockheed Hypersonic Weapon Program - Senior Official

Sumaira FH Published March 30, 2023 | 05:30 AM

US Air Force Intends to End Lockheed Hypersonic Weapon Program - Senior Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2023) The US Air Force intends to end its hypersonic weapon program done in collaboration with Lockheed Martin, Air Force Assistant Secretary for Acquisition Andrew Hunter said in prepared remarks to the House Armed Services Committee.

"The FY24 PB requests $150.3 million of Research, Development, Test, and Evaluation funding to complete the Air-launched Rapid Response Weapon (ARRW) AGM-183A rapid prototyping program. While the Air Force does not currently intend to pursue follow-on procurement of ARRW once the prototyping program concludes, there is inherent benefit to completing the All-Up Round (AUR) Test Flights (ATFs) to garner the learning and test data that will help inform future hypersonic programs and, potential leave behind capability support," Hunter said on Wednesday.

Last Friday, the US Air Force announced that it had conducted a test earlier in the month of a hypersonic AGM-183-A Air launched Rapid Response Weapon (ARRW) built by Lockheed Martin, noting it met several of the objectives, without further elaborating on the issue.

However, earlier this week, US Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall said that the latest hypersonic test "was not a success," although it met some of the objectives.

The US military has recently been developing at least three types of hypersonic weapons - the Navy's Conventional Prompt Strike, the Army's Long Range Hypersonic Weapon, and ARRW for the Air Force.

Related Topics

Army Million Weapon

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler congratulates Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zay ..

RAK Ruler congratulates Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed on his appointment as Crown ..

2 hours ago
 RAK Ruler congratulates Mansour bin Zayed on his a ..

RAK Ruler congratulates Mansour bin Zayed on his appointment as UAE Vice Preside ..

2 hours ago
 RAK Ruler congratulates Hazza bin Zayed and Tahnou ..

RAK Ruler congratulates Hazza bin Zayed and Tahnoun bin Zayed on their appointme ..

2 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler congratulates Mansour bin Zayed on ..

Fujairah Ruler congratulates Mansour bin Zayed on his appointment as UAE Vice Pr ..

2 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler congratulates Hazza bin Zayed and T ..

Fujairah Ruler congratulates Hazza bin Zayed and Tahnoun bin Zayed on their appo ..

2 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler congratulates Khaled bin Mohamed bi ..

Fujairah Ruler congratulates Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed on his appointment as ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.