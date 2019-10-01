US Air Force Issues $2.6Bln Contract for 15 KC-46 Tanker Aircraft - Boeing

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2019) The US Air Force has ordered 15 additional KC-46 tanker aircraft, bringing its fleet to 67 tankers in an effort to replace aging aircraft, Boeing announced on Tuesday.

"Boeing plans to build 179 of the 767-based refueling aircraft for the Air Force to replace its legacy tanker fleet," the company said in a press release said.

"The company delivered the first tankers to the Air Force in January 2019."

The $2.6 billion contract includes 15 aircraft, support equipment, spare engines and wing air refueling pod kits, the release said.

The plane was designed to refuel allied and coalition military aircraft compatible with international aerial refueling procedures; it can carry passengers, cargo and patients, according to Boeing. KC-46 replaces older Boeing KC-135 Stratotankers.