UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Air Force Issues $2.6Bln Contract For 15 KC-46 Tanker Aircraft - Boeing

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 01st October 2019 | 07:21 PM

US Air Force Issues $2.6Bln Contract for 15 KC-46 Tanker Aircraft - Boeing

The US Air Force has ordered 15 additional KC-46 tanker aircraft, bringing its fleet to 67 tankers in an effort to replace aging aircraft, Boeing announced on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2019) The US Air Force has ordered 15 additional KC-46 tanker aircraft, bringing its fleet to 67 tankers in an effort to replace aging aircraft, Boeing announced on Tuesday.

"Boeing plans to build 179 of the 767-based refueling aircraft for the Air Force to replace its legacy tanker fleet," the company said in a press release said.

"The company delivered the first tankers to the Air Force in January 2019."

The $2.6 billion contract includes 15 aircraft, support equipment, spare engines and wing air refueling pod kits, the release said.

The plane was designed to refuel allied and coalition military aircraft compatible with international aerial refueling procedures; it can carry passengers, cargo and patients, according to Boeing. KC-46 replaces older Boeing KC-135 Stratotankers.

Related Topics

Company January 2019 Billion

Recent Stories

DFM showcases smart services at GITEX 2019

23 minutes ago

PITB-YASAT Launch Punjab Youth Portal

29 minutes ago

Chinese Consul-General rings Nasdaq Dubai market o ..

38 minutes ago

Palestine's DFLP Considers Russia Important Part i ..

2 minutes ago

Haitians File Lawsuit With US Court Against UN Pea ..

6 minutes ago

Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry office be ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.