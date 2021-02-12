UrduPoint.com
US Air Force Launches 'Conversations' To Combat Extremism Among Personnel - Commanders

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2021) US Air and Space Force commanders and senior enlisted leaders must engage personnel in a series of conversations to combat extremism, Acting Secretary of the Air Force John Rush, Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Clarence Brown and Chief of Space Operations Gen. John Raymond said in a memorandum.

"Commanders and senior enlisted leaders will engage airmen and guardians about the threat extremism poses to the Department of the Air Force, our Nation and our democracy," the memorandum said. on Thursday. "Supporting guidance on this stand down will be made available no later than February 23.

"

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin has announced that combating extremism in the US armed forces will be a top priority for the Department of Defense.

"It is our obligation to stand against extremism, as we should with anything that threatens to undermine good order and discipline, trust and our culture of respect," the memorandum said.

The Department of the Air Force will also carry out a comprehensive assessment of the issue, the Defense Department added.

