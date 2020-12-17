US Air Force Lets Artificial Intelligence Copilot Fly in Military Aircraft For First Time

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2020) A non-human copilot consisting of a computer programed with an artificial intelligence (AI) algorithm was allowed to share the controls of a military aircraft with a human pilot for the first time ever, the US Air Force said in a press release on Wednesday.

"The AI algorithm, known as ARTUµ, flew ... on a U-2 Dragon Lady assigned to the 9th Reconnaissance Wing at Beale Air Force Base's U-2 Federal Laboratory researchers developed ARTUµ and trained it to execute specific in-flight tasks that otherwise would be done by the pilot," the release said.

The release characterized Tuesday's test flight as a "major leap forward for national defense in the digital age," with ARTUµ in control of sensors and tactical navigation of the U-2 spy plane, the release also said.

The flight included a simulated surveillance mission with the ARTUµ copilot also responsible for locating and identifying enemy launchers, the release added.

An unnamed human pilot flew the plane, while sharing data from the U-2's radar with the non-human copilot, according to the release.