US Air Force, Lockheed Solved F-35 Jet Engine Vibration Issue - House Armed Services Panel

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2023) US Air Force and Lockheed Martin engineers have solved an engine vibration issue in the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter (JSF) that was detected in December, House Armed Services Committee Vice Chairman Rob Wittman said on Friday.

"I think the Air Force engineers and Lockheed have come up with a solution," Wittman told Defense news. "They are getting to the point, though, of making sure that they have got to the place where they have the solution set. ... I'm very confident they have very properly identified the problem."

There was a problem with the high pressure fuel delivery system for the engine that was detected following what experts described as a very alarming F-35 engine mishap in Fort Worth, Texas, in December 2022, Wittman said.

Deliveries of F-35 jets were put on hold at the end of December as a result of the incident.

"It wasn't an expectation that this would happen. ... Yes: We are concerned. We want to discover: What (are) the Air Force and Lockheed doing to address the problem. It really is an engine vibration issue there. ... There was a problem with the high pressure fuel delivery system there," Wittman said.

There are engineering solutions that can dampen vibrations and the solution should be confirmed "any day now" with remedial fixes through retrofits being started on the F-35 fleet's engines before the end of February, Wittman added.