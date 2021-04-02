US Air Force Moves Electric Helicopter on Transport Aircraft in 'Proof of Concept' Drill

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2021) AIrmen transported an electric helicopter designed for search and rescue missions on a military aircraft for the first time, the us Air Force said on Thursday.

"This effort was a proof of concept for the Air Force," the service said in a press release. "Air Force cargo specialists and flight engineers at LIFT Aircraft worked together to figure out configuration the eVTOL would need to be placed in for safe travel."

LIFT, a private company, developed the eVTOL, as electric-powered, single-seat aircraft with more than a dozen rotary blades, giving the device the appearance of a giant hobby drone, the release said.

The further integration and testing of the technology will ensure its employability in austere environments. In the future, operators expect this aircraft will be able to support a variety of missions, including personnel recovery and initial airfield assessment, the release added.

The eVTOL was transported from from the US state of Ohio to Texas last week, according to the release.